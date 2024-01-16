7-Eleven Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire 204 stores from Sunoco LP, which includes Stripes convenience stores and Laredo Taco Company restaurants.

Located across West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, these stores will join the more than 13,000 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations that 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses across the U.S. and Canada.

The transaction will close promptly after satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearance. With the addition of these stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. will own and operate all Stripes and Laredo Taco Company locations across the U.S.

"Stripes and Laredo Taco Company have been a great addition to our family of brands since they initially joined us back in 2018," said Joe DePinto, CEO of 7-Eleven Inc. "We're excited to welcome the remaining Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Company Restaurants to the family, and we look forward to serving even more customers across West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma."

Source: 7-Eleven Inc.