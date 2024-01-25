Hawaii

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has a cooperative agreement with the state of Hawaii under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI). Through this agreement, USDA and Hawaii are working together to offer over $2.5 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain.

Using RFSI funding, the Hawaii State Department of Agriculture aims to support food processing options for local and regional producers throughout the island chain. The primary focus of project funding is to expand capacity and infrastructure in the middle of the supply chain, thereby strengthening the local food system. The state’s priorities are informed by stakeholder engagement and outreach to underserved producers to better understand their needs.

“For decades, a major challenge that has hampered the growth of agriculture in Hawai‘i is the lack of processing facilities which can add significant value to the commodities we grow and raise,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “This grant program aims to support agricultural producers by creating additional market opportunities for locally grown products.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through the Hawaii Department of Agriculture until Feb. 26, 2024.

Massachusetts

The Agricultural Marketing Service also has a cooperative agreement with Massachusetts under the RFSI Program. Through this agreement, USDA and Massachusetts are working together to offer over $3 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain.

Using RFSI funding, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources will fund projects that expand or modernize capacity that have collaborative, regional impact on intermediaries within the middle of the supply chain including food hubs, aggregators, wholesalers, distributers and shared processing facilities.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with USDA on this program that will further enhance and fortify our local food systems in Massachusetts,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “The $3 million in grant funding that the RFSI Program is allocating to the Commonwealth will allow our agricultural businesses and organizations to create more diverse local and regional market options and economic opportunities in our communities that will connect them to healthy, nutritious food.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through MDAR by March 29, 2024.

Through the program and in addition to the Infrastructure Grant funding, MDAR will support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating in processing, aggregation and distribution — all critical activities to support access to more markets for farmers.

Indiana

AMS also has a cooperative agreement with Indiana under the RFSI Program. Through this agreement, USDA and Indiana are working together to offer over $6.7 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain.

Using RFSI funding, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture will fund projects that help producers gain access to alternative markets by strengthening relationships with distributors, co-packers and aggregation centers. This can result in a more resilient middle of the food supply chain within the state and increased access to locally grown products for Indiana residents.

“Our Hoosier farmers, producers, agribusinesses and consumers need a strong food supply chain system. We are grateful that USDA recognized this need in Indiana and across the country and continues to work with us to enhance our middle of the food chain businesses,” said Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb. “These grants will go a long way in ensuring rural vitality and success for our small and mid-sized producers and processors as well as Hoosier consumers.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through ISDA. Applications will be accepted beginning Jan. 29, 2024, through March 8, 2024.

Through the program and in addition to the Infrastructure Grant funding, ISDA will support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating in processing, aggregation and distribution.

South Dakota

AMS also has a cooperative agreement with South Dakota under the RFSI Program. Through this agreement, USDA and South Dakota are working together to offer $2.9 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain.

Using RFSI funding, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will address food supply chain gaps by focusing in areas such as processing capacity to enable increased and value-added production, commercial kitchens, cold storage, aggregation and transportation points for market access, and equipment upgrades and modernization.

“Agriculture is our number one industry in South Dakota and the RFSI is an exciting opportunity to bridge the gaps in our food system between our producers and businesses and their markets,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “We look forward to seeing the RFSI investment benefit South Dakotans through projects that bring those products to consumers across the state.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through South Dakota DANR by March 10, 2024.

Through the program and in addition to the Infrastructure Grant funding, South Dakota DANR will support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating in processing, aggregation and distribution.

Alaska

USDA's AMS also has a cooperative agreement with Alaska under the RFSI Program. Through this agreement, USDA and Alaska are working together to offer over $1.9 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain.

Using RFSI funding, the Alaska Division of Agriculture will fund projects that construct new facilities, expand processing capacities, equip facilities with specialized processing, sorting, packaging and labeling equipment, modernize equipment and facilities and increase storage space, including cold storage. These projects are set to not only benefit the subgrantee recipients, farmers and processors, but all Alaskans by building resiliency in the state’s food supply chain and making Alaska less reliant on imports.

“We would like to thank our partner USDA Agricultural Marketing Service for this grant opportunity as food security is critical in Alaska,” said Alaska Division of Agriculture Director Bryan Scoresby. “These funds will be available to provide our small to mid- size agriculture and food processors with essential infrastructure like increasing processing capacity, purchasing new equipment, expanding current facilities, and improving storage. Alaska needs this infrastructure now more than ever as our agriculture production continues to grow and put more food on Alaskan tables.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through the Alaska Division of Agriculture by March 15, 2024.

Illinois

AMS also has a cooperative agreement with Illinois under the RFSI Program. Through this agreement, USDA and Illinois are working together to offer over $5 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain.

Using RFSI funding, the Illinois Department of Agriculture will work to reduce the gaps in the regional and local food supply chain. Funded projects will enhance capacities for processing, storage aggregation, and distribution to scale up production, marketing and consumption of local foods in Illinois. All state priorities are informed by stakeholder engagement and outreach to underserved producers to better understand their needs.

"The Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program provides federal funds to build upon Illinois’ investments in local food," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. "When we help small and mid-sized producers grow, we expand access to fresh, local food products, fortify local economies and strengthen the food supply chain."

"The Resilient Food System Infrastructure program uplifts our state’s number one industry and puts us on a path to ending food insecurity. Every community in Illinois deserves access to fresh, nutrient-dense food, and these grants will bring historically disinvested areas closer to that reality,” said Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This program proves that Ag Connects Us All, and I strongly encourage our local BIPOC, women-owned, and veteran farmers to apply.”

“An investment of this size offers a tremendous opportunity to support small and underserved farmers and business owners, including women and veterans, in Illinois,” said Jerry Costello II, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the USDA to fund infrastructure and food supply chain improvements that will benefit our state as well as the nation.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through the Illinois Department of Agriculture by March 15, 2024. For all applicants, regardless of the state, AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers and underserved communities.

Through the program and in addition to the Infrastructure Grant funding, the Illinois Department of Agriculture will support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating in processing, aggregation and distribution.

For more information, visit the AMS Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure web page.

Source: USDA's AMS