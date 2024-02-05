North American consumers need protein solutions that are right-sized, simple, globally inspired and affordable. That’s according to the newly published "Protein Profile," an annual report produced by Cargill’s North American Protein business. The comprehensive findings are compiled by Cargill’s Marketing and Insights team, based on their own proprietary research and market intelligence gleaned from working with North America’s top retailers, food manufacturers and restaurants, and from customer and consumer surveys.

In this year’s report, Cargill’s Marketing and Insights team provides a detailed look at the latest protein consumption trends and innovations, as well as future insights and implications for brands, retailers, restaurants, other foodservice providers and consumers.

Notable findings from "The Protein Profile" include:

Less is More: As the "standard" family size continues to shrink and one-to-two-person households gain prominence, the shift means new ways of shopping and an increased demand for smaller packages of protein to avoid food waste and better manage monthly grocery budgets.

Simplify My Life: Convenience reigns supreme, and that means more people are reaching for protein and solutions that streamline routines and meal planning. Technological advancements are at the forefront of this continued trend, with new and enhanced capabilities like AI and automation enhancing everything from order processing to fueling custom recipe inspiration.

Connecting Cultures and Cuisines: More diverse and globally influenced flavors are on the menu, as consumers — especially Gen Z — seek comfort in the flavors of diverse cultures. This includes mashing up cuisines and influences in new ways. Global flavor expansion has greatly impacted protein-centric meals and snacks, with culinary chefs and foodservice operators alike creating new food protein experiences and expanding offerings in bold, new ways.

Redefining Value: While some are choosing premium items to prepare at home, others are prioritizing value by choosing simpler meals while shopping and dining. This dichotomy reinforces that many are defining protein "value" on their own terms, and it’s no longer a one-size-fits-all approach.

"As a fundamental nutrient in our diets, protein’s power to nourish our bodies can’t be overlooked," said Hans Kabat, president, Cargill’s North American Protein business. "['The Protein Profile'] leverages our decades of expertise across the North American CPG footprint to identify compelling consumer demands, technology innovations, and proprietary category insights that are shaping protein today and tomorrow. I’m so excited about the potential for our customers and partners to utilize these findings to inform their businesses and create new products and menus [that] they will debut to consumers."

Visit here to read and download the full "The Protein Profile" report with additional findings.

Source: Cargill