Attendees at the Annual Meat Conference 2024 on March 18-20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn., can plan on three packed days of educational presentations, workshops, show floor exhibits, and networking and social events.

The always anticipated Power of Meat returns again for 2024, with a focus on delivering actionable insights on industry innovation and shifting consumer purchasing behavior, including:

Areview of shopper habits regarding meat and poultry pre-trip, in-store and at home.

Identifying evolving meat purchasing habits to inform business strategy and fulfill consumer expectations.

Sharing strategies to maintain competitiveness in a dynamic marketplace for proteins.

Make sure to be at The Power of Meat 2024 After Party following the presentation.

AMC 2024 attendees also will want to make sure they check out:

Opening keynote "If You Can See It, You Can Be It" — In this presentation, Chef Jeff Henderson will share life lessons learned on his journey from incarceration to TV celebrity chef.

Networking Luncheon: Carving the Future of the Meat Industry Through Mentorship — Sponsored by the Women's Meat Industry Network, this meet-and-greet will let attendees participate in a discussion about mentoring and how it can help develop and advance women in the industry.

Understanding Labor: Where We Are and Where We’re Going — This breakout session will focus on strategies to retain your labor force after the initial 90 days and beyond.

2024 Market Outlook for Meat and Poultry — This session will look at world and U.S. economic conditions, trade disagreements and agreements, and global supply and demand, and how those factors and others will influence the beef, pork and poultry markets in 2024 and beyond.

Register for AMC 2024 here. More information about AMC 2024 schedules and events can be found here.