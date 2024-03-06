The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded a $7,000 student recruiting grant to Iowa State University to assist with enlisting students with an interest in poultry to become future industry leaders. With Iowa State’s Robert T. Hamilton Poultry Teaching and Research Facility and the Stanley L. Balloun Turkey Teaching and Research Facility, many opportunities exist for students to gain hands-on experience in both the laying hen and turkey industries while completing their degree at Iowa State.

The funds will be used for the annual FFA Poultry Career Development and Educational Competition and the Flock to Your Future event, held in conjunction with the Iowa Egg Symposium. The funds will also assist in engaging young learners through Animal Science Learning Day, as well as by directly engaging with the poultry industry through industry trips to tour processing plants and allied poultry companies throughout the state of Iowa and the Midwest.

Iowa State University students with a $7,000 USPOULTRY Foundation student recruiting grant. Courtesy U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.

“These tours allow students to engage with the industry and observe new trends in poultry production and processing,” said Dawn Koltes, assistant professor in the Iowa State University Department of Animal Science and Poultry Interest Group advisor.

“Additionally, with the assistance of extension program specialist, Amy Powell, this funding will support the development of 4-H poultry specific modules that can be used for educational opportunities, both at Iowa State and locally, for those interested in learning more about poultry. The development of these poultry specific modules will allow for poultry educational opportunities prior to college entrance and leadership opportunities for poultry students at Iowa State,” Koltes said.

The USPOULTRY Foundation board approved student recruiting grants totaling $297,580 to 26 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years at the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

Source: U.S Poultry & Egg Association