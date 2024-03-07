In celebration of National Frozen Food Month, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association has released the results from its latest Atomik survey.

The results, tapping into shopping and meal-preparation habits, found overwhelming support when it comes to the importance of having frozen foods on hand for convenience, affordability and contribution to healthy meals.

Key findings highlighting the advantages of frozen food:

Convenience and inspiration: Nearly all respondents (99%) find inspiration for dinner in the frozen aisle, while 83% agree that frozen food makes meal planning easier.

Budget-friendly benefits: Almost two-thirds of adults (64%) say frozen foods help them combat rising grocery costs, making them a valuable tool for cost-conscious consumers.

Healthy options: More than three in five adults (61%) believe frozen options contribute to a nourishing breakfast, and nearly four in five parents (79%) agree.

Parents find frozen food to be an especially valuable tool for navigating both meal planning and rising grocery costs. A significant portion (76%) of parents surveyed agree that frozen food helps them stretch their budgets, a higher percentage than adults without children at home. "For families facing rising food costs, frozen meals offer a budget-friendly solution," said Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of NFRA. "The ability to stock your freezer with healthy and convenient meals at an affordable price, while reducing food waste, is a plus in today's economy."

As part of National Frozen Food Month, NFRA has partnered with Jamie Gwen, chef and TV personality, to share convenient, chef-inspired mealtime ideas utilizing frozen foods for busy families:

NFRA's consumer brand, Easy Home Meals, is a resource that offers recipes and inspiration for ways to make simple meals with the help of foods from the frozen and dairy aisles.

Throughout March, NFRA will also promote its annual $10,000 sweepstakes, giveaway and Ultimate Frozen Food Showdown Bracket. Participants can enter for a chance to win 1 of 18 First Prizes of $500 supermarket gift cards or the Grand Prize of a $1,000 supermarket gift card.

For over 40 years, NFRA's March Frozen Food Month has been a nationwide celebration of frozen food. This monthlong campaign highlights the benefits of the frozen aisle resources, recipes, tips and more.

For more information about the survey results, Easy Home Meals recipes, the $10,000 sweepstakes or to contact NFRA, visit nfraweb.com/research.

Source: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association