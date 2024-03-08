With China projected to be the global leader in foodservice growth through at least 2026, USMEF is accelerating efforts to expand U.S. beef and pork utilization in targeted segments and markets in China. Promotional campaigns for U.S. beef and pork took place in December 2023 and January 2024 at multiple outlets of several restaurant chains in Shanghai and five cities in South China. The winter campaigns promoted the attributes of grain-fed U.S. product to consumers while introducing alternative U.S. cuts to restaurant chains.

One targeted growth segment is hot-pot restaurants, where USMEF is promoting the utilization of several U.S. beef cuts. Major highlights of the winter campaign included promotions with a restaurant group in Shanghai at the flagship outlets of its two hot-pot chains. One chain, Shabu Shabu, launched new hot-pot dishes featuring U.S. beef loin tail while the other chain, Cou Cou, launched new dishes featuring chuck roll and short plate. Both promotions were successful and eventually expanded into a nationwide campaign at 900 outlets.

Yakiniku restaurant chains are also expanding, and USMEF is working to grow the presence of U.S. pork and beef in this market segment. Promotions at 15 outlets of three restaurant chains in Shanghai launched new menu items utilizing U.S. spareribs and CT butt.

“Chains are looking for high-quality ingredients and new ideas to differentiate their menus,” said Polly Zhao, USMEF’s China marketing director. “Through these promotions, we work to demonstrate how U.S. beef and pork can help meet these needs.”

USMEF supported the winter campaign promotions with social media through influencers and incentives for restaurant patrons to post visual content related to their meals.

Funding support was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation