s Poultry company Case Foods Inc. and its Case Farms affiliated companieare announcing the appointments of Chuck McDaniel to president and chief operating officer and Brian Roberts to chief commercial officer, effective immediately.

McDaniel brings extensive industry experience, having previously worked for Case Foods from 2003 to 2012 in various roles, including vice president and general manager for the Ohio operations and director of commodity sales. He has also served in various sales management positions with Columbia Farms, Gold Kist and Koch Foods. For the last 12 years, McDaniel has served as vice president, account management for Agri Stats.

“Chuck has been an integral part of our growth in Ohio during his tenure of 10 years with me. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the company in this new leadership role,” said Mike Popowycz, Case Foods vice chairman and chief executive officer.

Originally from South Carolina, McDaniel graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in psychology, received his master’s degree in management science from the University of Central Texas and served in the U.S. Army for 5 years as an Apache attack helicopter pilot.

Roberts joined Case Foods in 2016 as vice president of sales and marketing. Prior to Case Foods, he served in various senior sales management positions with Gold Kist, Marshall Durbin, Mar-Jac and Tyson. In his new role, Roberts will lead the Case Foods sales and marketing team, quality and food safety team, plant purchasing team and be responsible for the company’s growth strategies.

“Brian has played a key role in improving our sales mix and customer base since 2016, and we are eager for him to oversee the strategic growth of our company.” said Popowycz.

Roberts, originally from Florida, graduated from West Point with a degree in engineering management, earned his Master of Business Administration from Brenau University and served in the U.S. Army for 5 years as an artillery captain.

Source: Case Foods Inc.