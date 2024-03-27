Cargill has been recognized on the Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2024. This marks the second consecutive year Cargill has been honored among the 200 companies listed as “transforming industries from the inside out.”

According to Fortune, “Innovation can spark in a multitude of ways: R&D teams who invent new products; efficient processes that pad a company’s bottom line; inspiring leaders who foster brainstorming and collaboration that lead to original creations. And innovation isn’t just a nice-to-have—nearly every company on this list posted revenue growth in the last three years.”

Cargill is leading transformations at a global scale, working with academics, startups, customers and suppliers to address many of the world’s most pressing needs. From feeding a growing population with nutritious options to protecting the planet, the company’s 2,500 R&D experts, along with teams around the world, are delivering innovations with impact.

“Innovation is the foundation for a better future. We’re reimagining what is possible for food, agriculture and beyond,” said Florian Schattenmann, Cargill’s chief technology officer and vice president of innovation and research & development. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition. When you have great talent united by a big purpose to nourish the world, it’s amazing the impact you can make along the way. This award is one reflection of the great work our teams do every day to deliver lasting change for our customers, communities and people around the world.”

This award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Fortune and Statista selected America’s Most Innovative Companies 2024 based on product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis PatentSight and used its platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s patents.

The 200 U.S. companies with the highest scores were awarded America’s Most Innovative Companies 2024.

Source: Cargill