Applegate Farms LLC has announced its latest innovation: APPLEGATE NATURALS Fully Cooked SUNDAY BACON Bacon, the newest addition to the APPLEGATE bacon lineup.

Made with 100% natural Applegate humanely raised pork, this new offering features the same quality and taste as Applegate traditional bacon, but is shelf-stable prior to being opened and fully cooked so it can be eaten in minutes.

With more people eating breakfast than ever, today's consumers are looking for increased variety when it comes to their bacon.

"Our classic Sunday Bacon is perfect for long, lazy Sunday morning, and now our Fully Cooked Sunday Bacon is the ideal solution for the other six days of the week," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "Our goal as a company is to serve up everything our consumers are hungry for, and we heard their desire for a fully cooked option that saves on time, waste and clean-up. Our hope is that with this latest addition, our fans can find a solution for every bacon craving, no matter what or when it is, from Applegate."

To celebrate the launch, Applegate is giving away "Bacon Brunch Boxes" to 50 bacon fans, each complete with three packs of new APPLEGATE NATURALS Fully Cooked SUNDAY BACON Bacon, bacon recipe cards and other bacon-themed gear such as an APPLEGATE slate board and crossword puzzle. Those looking to enter for a chance to win can visit www.applegate.com to fill out the sweepstakes form and share their favorite bacon hack in 140 characters or less.

APPLEGATE NATURALS Fully Cooked SUNDAY BACON Bacon has an MSRP of $7.99 and can be found at Sprouts, Whole Foods and Amazon.

Source: APPLEGATE