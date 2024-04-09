With the support of USMEF member suppliers and the local consul general, USMEF provided a comprehensive overview of the U.S. red-meat industry to more than 140 members of the regional meat trade in Naha, the capital city of Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture on Okinawa island. Okinawa is a popular destination for inbound tourists and domestic travelers, especially as the weakened yen makes international travel expensive.

With a long-standing U.S. military presence on the island, Okinawans are familiar with American food culture but primarily consume beef from Australia and New Zealand and pork from the European Union. As tourism rebounds on the island, USMEF determined the time was right to begin differentiating U.S. beef and pork in this market.

“The number of visitors is increasing, including foreign visitors but especially Japanese tourists. It’s more affordable because of the weaker yen,” said USMEF Japan Director Satoshi Kato. “We see this [as] an opportunity to jump-start U.S. red meat trade in this region.”

Naha Consul General Matthew Dolbrow welcomed the group and thanked them for attending while six USMEF member suppliers were on hand to introduce their products to the trade. Following presentations about U.S. red-meat production and grain feeding, which contributes to the flavor and tenderness of U.S. beef and pork, USMEF shared marketing strategies for 2024 and described how USMEF can support promotional programs.

USMEF also provided a tasting session with a variety of dishes, including roast beef (cow rib-eye roll), beef soup (short-cut clod), steak cooked at low temperatures (outside flat), thick-cut pork steak (loin, backs), Cuban sandwiches (Boston butt) and a fusion dish with Okinawan and American pulled pork.

Kato reported that regional distributors have already begun receiving orders for American beef and pork items. USMEF will follow up with targeted accounts on the island for additional workshops and plans for public relations and social media support.

Funding support was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, Texas Beef Council and Iowa Corn Promotion Board.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation