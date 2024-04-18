Multiple Smithfield Foods U.S. facilities and locations earned awards for environmental and safety achievements in the Meat Institute’s 2023 awards program.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our achievements and progress across environmental stewardship and workplace safety initiatives,” said Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer for Smithfield Foods. “Our company culture is founded on the value of continuous improvement, and earning a record-setting number of awards is a testament to our commitment to strive for good in all that we do.”

Forty-six Smithfield U.S. locations received an environmental recognition award for their dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as developed and implemented by environmental management systems. Forty-two plants achieved the highest tier possible in the category.

The environmental achievement award is given to companies that have gone beyond environmental compliance by designing and successfully executing innovative plant upgrades or environmental programs. Ten Smithfield facilities were recognized for their work in emissions reduction, energy conservation, packaging and/or food waste reduction, technological innovation and water conservation. Each facility won first place in all five categories.

Forty-three Smithfield locations earned the Meat Institute’s worker safety recognition award, which honors facilities that have achieved a high level of safety performance as part of their continued efforts to reduce occupational injury and illness. This year marks the highest number of Smithfield locations recognized in a single year since the inception of the Meat Institute’s worker safety recognition award.

Smithfield also received a certificate of recognition for its development and implementation of its Unity & Action program, a $15 million investment established in 2020, designed to build a diverse and inclusive workplace.

More information about Smithfield's sustainability strategies is available at smithfieldfoods.com/sustainability. The complete list of award winners is available here.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.