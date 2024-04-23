As in other Central American markets, the growing popularity of grilling and smoking meats creates new opportunities to introduce high-quality U.S. pork to consumers in Panama. USMEF partnered with retail chain Riba Smith to conduct outdoor grilling and smoking demonstrations for U.S. pork on a rotating basis at seven of its largest outlets in Panama City.

Per capita pork consumption continues to outpace domestic production in Central America, and pork import growth is projected to continue, especially for high-quality product, said USMEF Representative Lucia Ruano.

“The range of U.S. pork cuts available in Panama is expanding and we are working to image U.S. pork as a center-of-the-plate dish,” said Ruano. “Grilling promotions are very effective at introducing the taste and tenderness of U.S. pork while helping us demonstrate to participating retailers the sales potential of specific cuts such as ribs, loins, chops and bellies.”

Funding support was provided by South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation