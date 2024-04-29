802 VT Frozen, a Newport, Vt., establishment, is recalling approximately 8,221 pounds of frozen meat pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen meat pizza item was produced from April 25, 2023, through April 25, 2024. The following product is subject to recall:

17.8-ounce cardboard box containing “802 VT Frozen MEAT CRISPY WOOD-FIRED CRUST HAND MADE PIZZA” with “best if used by” dates of April 25, 2024, through April 25, 2025.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46308” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Items were distributed to retailers and fundraisers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities. FSIS determined that the product contained soy, which was not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Hilarie Wright, owner, 802 VT Frozen at 802-274-1177 or hilarie26@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS