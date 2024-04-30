Lyco Manufacturing Inc. has added a third expansion onto its Columbus, Wisc., plant. This new space will increase manufacturing capabilities for its food processing machinery to over 100,000 square feet of operational area. Lyco services a variety of food production applications, including 50 of the top 100 food companies in North America.

Lyco equipment covers a variety of food preparation functions with cookers, coolers, blanchers, pasteurizers, peelers and snap bean equipment. Lyco also offers liquid solid separating equipment that recycles water, saving its customers over 3 billion gallons of water in 2023 alone.

As this list of offerings continues to expand, so does the space in which they are manufactured. Lyco moved to Columbus from a smaller facility in Arlington, Wisc., in 1984 and built on additional space in 1988 and 2004. The latest expansion will be completed in May 2024.

“Expanding our facility and continuing to make improvements to our manufacturing process allows us to prove our efficiency while lowering cost, deliver machinery faster, accelerate our technological innovations and provide the highest quality machinery,” said Lyco Vice President of Operations Brad Weber. “Lyco’s passion is developing the best, most innovative processing equipment in the world, and we will continue to grow while doing just that.”

Source: Lyco Manufacturing Inc.