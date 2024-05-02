Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has named Ted Burnett as Senior Advisor, Technology and Innovation, for Fortifi's unified platform of global brands and products for food processing and automation.

"Ted adds advanced knowledge and insight to our emphasis on holistic system design and process selection," said Massimo Bizzi, CEO of Fortifi. "His expertise integrates with our focus on going beyond primary and secondary processing to excel in prepared and convenience food."

Burnett is a 40-year veteran of Tyson Foods, with executive roles in engineering and technology for domestic and Asian operations. In addition to his primary role, Burnett will join the Fortifi Customer Advisory Council to assist Fortifi brands in boosting industry and customer connections.

"Fortifi is elevating the food processing industry with globally innovative approaches to holistic systems," Burnett said. "I am honored to join this outstanding organization and play a role in its continued growth as an international leader."

Burnett holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture and agriculture operations from the University of Arkansas. He is based in Fayetteville, Ark.

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions also has tapped Hernán Rein as the company's chief human resources officer. Rein brings experience as an international HR executive with expertise in publicly and privately held companies to the position.

Rein joins Fortifi after serving as CHRO of PerkinElmer, a global analytical services and solutions provider with a focus in food science and the environment.

Rein holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Universidad de Buenos Aires and an MBA from INSEAD (Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires) of Fontainebleau, France. He is based at Fortifi’s global headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.

