The Wendy's Co. is announcing that Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer, is joining the company's senior leadership team and will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Tanner. In addition to continuing to direct all marketing efforts for the U.S. business, she will now assume additional reporting responsibility for the Global Marketing Centers of Excellence, including Culinary Innovation, Digital Marketing, Customer Experience, Creative Strategy & Storytelling, and Partnerships and Social, following Global Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo's decision to depart the company to pursue a different leadership opportunity. Radkoski joined the company in 2011 in the investor relations function and worked in roles of increasing responsibility in finance and marketing, including vice president of national marketing before being appointed U.S. chief marketing officer in March 2023.

"Breakthrough marketing and building personalized relationships with our customers through digital are key ingredients in our efforts to accelerate profitable sales growth and generate customer loyalty across our system," said Tanner. "Under Lindsay's leadership of our U.S. Marketing efforts, Wendy's has built consistent year-over-year growth and a thriving digital business. I'm excited to bring her expertise to the Senior Leadership Team with a focus on ensuring that every interaction we have with our customers is brand-building."

"I believe there's never been a better time to be at Wendy's," said Radkoski. "Our brand has so much opportunity for future growth and I'm eager to tap into our full potential, continuing to grow our U.S. business, while also partnering with our International team to bring a one-brand mindset to Wendy's presence around the globe across Marketing, Digital and Culinary."

Source: The Wendy's Co.