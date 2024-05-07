Nasoya is expanding further into the plant-based meat category with the launch of Plantspired Plant-Based Chick'n. Hitting grocery store shelves in May 2024 with initial availability at Albertsons and Meijer, Plant-Based Chick'n will be available in two Asian-inspired flavors: Kung-Pao and Bee-Free Honey Garlic.

Plantspired Plant-Based Chick'n follows the successful introduction of Plantspired Plant-Based Steak in 2022, which the brand saw 155% sales growth for in 2023. Looking to build on the momentum of Plantspired Plant-Based Steak, Plantspired Plant-Based Chick'n marks Nasoya's first foray into plant-based chicken alternatives.

"We are thrilled to see Plantspired Steak enjoyed by so many consumers in different stages of their plant-based journey, and knew they were hungry for additional plant-based options that featured exciting global flavors" said Ellen Kim, director of marketing communications & consumer insights at Pulmuone, parent company of Nasoya. "We immediately turned our attention towards chicken – the most consumed animal protein in the United States – and worked to develop a convenient, plant-based alternative that delivers on both taste [and] texture. Plantspired Plant-Based Chick'n is an exciting addition to our lineup and reaffirms our commitment to making sustainable plant-based eating accessible."

Nasoya's new Plantspired Plant-Based Chick'n features a tender, meat-like texture and features authentic Asian flavors. Like all Nasoya products, Plantspired Chick'n has a simple ingredient list and is made with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients. Featuring up to 45 grams of plant-based protein per package, Plantspired Chick'n bites are precut and preseasoned, ready to heat and eat in minutes. Both varieties include a separate sauce packet. The Kung Pao variety features an aromatic, sweet, spicy and tangy sauce, while the Bee-Free Honey Garlic variety offers a sweet and savory honey-inspired sauce with a rich garlic flavor.

Plantspired Plant-Based Chick'n can be quickly pan-fried or air-fried. The product joins Nasoya's Plantspired line of convenient meal solutions and accessible plant-based proteins, including Plantspired Steak in Korean BBQ and Gochujang varieties, tofu Toss'ables and marinated TofuBaked.

Source: Nasoya