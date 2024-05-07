The Equipment, Automation and Technology Show for Food & Beverage (EATS) is announcing their enhanced collaboration with IFFA, a trade fair for innovations in process technology for meat and alternative proteins. The strategic decision between the two Messe Frankfurt events provides each with maximum exposure and a broader global reach. The protein sector at EATS will now be represented with the addition of the IFFA branding in all communications regarding the presentation of the proteins sector.

"Our relationship with the Proteins Sector at EATS underscores the support and commitment to our brands beyond our borders," said Kerstin Horaczek, vice president, technology shows, Messe Frankfurt GmbH. "As a leader in this sector, we are excited to leverage our platform in support of the wide array of innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and industry-leading solutions."

EATS, scheduled to take place Oct. 28–30, 2025, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, is set to attract industry leaders, professionals and stakeholders from around the globe. Attendees at EATS can expect an interactive and immersive experience through live demonstrations, product displays, and networking opportunities to engage with suppliers and manufacturers.

Kristy Meade, vice president, technical shows, Messe Frankfurt Inc., said, "We are thrilled to be highlighting our relationship with IFFA. A perfect alignment, together we look forward to elevating the innovations in the industry, the outstanding platforms that support them and the community at large."

This edition, EATS is segmenting the show floor by sectors to ensure exhibitors are strategically positioned to attract the right audience. The proteins sector will host a variety of demonstrations and interactive experiences in concert with the exhibit spaces, attracting more buyers and visitor groups to elevate their brand to the right market.

Exhibiting opportunities are still available.

Sources: EATS; IFFA