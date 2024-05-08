Flame Broiler, a Korean-inspired restaurant concept dedicated to providing simple, healthy, affordable food options, is expanding its leadership team and franchise growth strategy with the signing of a multiunit development deal with an experienced franchisee in the Dallas, Texas, area. This development marks the first step in Flame Broiler's franchise program relaunch.

Under the new leadership of President Christian Lee, Flame Broiler is strategically reviving franchise growth by lifting the 5-year expansion pause. Recent years focused on enhancing marketing, training, operational tech and supply chain to prepare for new franchisees. The brand is actively seeking experienced multiunit operators to introduce Flame Broiler to new communities. With Texas' strong demand for healthy food options, it's an ideal market for Flame Broiler's latest expansion. To support new franchisees, Gregg Rotcher, the newly appointed vice president of restaurant operations, will provide insights and operational support for location launches.

Rotcher brings a wealth of experience in restaurant operations leadership and franchising after working with brands on both the franchisor and franchisee side, and even as a franchisee himself at one point in his career. He began working with Flame Broiler in 2021 as director of operations, where he helped to develop a leadership and operations strategy to fortify the corporate-owned locations. His promotion underscores Flame Broiler's commitment to fostering franchise growth and delivering support to its franchise partners. Rotcher's role will focus on collaborating with franchisees to achieve a sustainable plan for business growth and prosperity.

"We are bolstering our Restaurant Support Center leadership team with experienced talent," said Lee. "Appointing Gregg to VP of Restaurant Operations is an important step in providing critical leadership and expertise to our system. We're confident Gregg will excel in his new position."

"I am honored to take on the role of Vice President of Restaurant Operations at Flame Broiler," said Rotcher. "I've devoted my entire career to restaurant leadership and operations, and I'm thrilled to play a part in Flame Broiler's expansion and success. I'm eager to assist our franchise partners and empower them to reach their objectives."

Source: Flame Broiler