Palermo Villa Inc. brand Screamin’ Sicilian is ditching the crust with their all-new Nothin’ But Toppings Pizza Bowls.

“Screamin’ Sicilian Nothin’ But Toppings Pizza Bowls are perfect for pizza lovers who are following a Keto like diet or looking to cut carbs and enjoy a delicious pizza experience. Loaded with premium ingredients, each bowl is high in protein and offers all the flavor of pizza without the crust ... Ready in as little as four minutes in the microwave they are a perfect snack or meal that can be ready anytime a pizza craving strikes.” said Nick Fallucca, chief product and innovation officer for Palermo Villa Inc.

Screamin’ Sicilian Nothin’ But Toppings is available in four flavors and can be found exclusively at participating Kroger banners including – Kroger, Mariano’s, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Dillions, King Soopers, Fry’s, Fred Meyer and Ralph’s.

Pepperoni: Mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato sauce, red peppers, and yellow onions. (27 grams of protein per serving)

Supreme: Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, red and green peppers, olives, and yellow onions. (21 grams of protein per serving)

Italian Style Meatball: Meatballs, mozzarella, green peppers, onions, and tomato sauce. (23 grams of protein per serving)

Multi-Meat: Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, ham, and bacon. (31 grams of protein per serving)

Source: Palermo Villa Inc.