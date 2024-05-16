A popular festival in Nagoya, capital of Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and home to 2.3 million people, hosted 150,000 visitors over three days to celebrate cherry blossoms and experience unique foods. USMEF extended promotional efforts for roast pork by partnering with four local sandwich shops to feature American-style Cuban sandwiches with U.S. pork.

Each of the four participating sandwich shops recorded record sales of their Cuban sandwiches, selling a combined total of 3,700 during the festival.

“The shops were happy about the results, with each selling all of their Cuban sandwiches. These promotions demonstrate the versatility of American pork, making it an ideal ingredient for roast pork and pulled pork sandwiches,” said USMEF Japan Director Satoshi Kato.

To support the promotion of Cuban sandwiches at the festival and in other foodservice promotions in 2024, USMEF partnered with the publisher of Japan’s most popular travel guide on a 16-page guidebook about the Cuban sandwich.

“Our goal is for foodservice providers and consumers to think of American pork when they think of Cuban sandwiches,” said Kato. “We had success with this approach during the ‘Roast Pork is American Pork’ promotions we conducted at retail and consumer activities during the year-end holiday season.”

Funding support for the festival promotion was provided by the National Pork Board, Iowa Corn Promotion Board and United Soybean Board.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation