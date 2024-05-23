Ambassador is partnering with one of Minnesota's premium summer events, the 12th Annual GrillFest.

For the first time at GrillFest, Ambassador aims to create a unique presence that both honors Minnesota's rich grilling culture and introduces grill enthusiasts to Ambassador products. On-site activities include:

Product sampling: Ambassador’s traditional Natural Casing Beef Wieners and new Skinless Franks will be available. The Skinless Frank is made from premium pork and beef cuts, naturally smoked for an authentic flavor without fillers or byproducts.

Der Viener Schlinger: The iconic air-powered hot-dog launcher will provide attendees with an interactive opportunity to catch a golden hot dog for a chance to win free hot dogs for a year.

Ultimate Grilling Giveaway with Big Green Egg: Ambassador and Big Green Egg are hosting an on-site "Ultimate Grilling Giveaway" for a chance to win a Big Green Egg MiniMax. Participants can follow and tag both Big Green Egg and Ambassador on Instagram or Facebook, share their favorite hot dog inspiration with #UltimateGrillingGiveaway and get bonus entries by posting a photo with an Ambassador hot dog at GrillFest.

"The partnership between Ambassador and GrillFest is a natural fit, as both entities share a dedication to our Minnesota roots,” said Evan Jex, associate brand manager. “Ambassador’s participation in this year’s GrillFest as the Official Hot Dog Sponsor signifies more than just an opportunity to showcase our products; it's a celebration of our state's summertime traditions and the community spirit that brings us all together. Nothing says grilling season quite like a hot dog. We're proud to be part of this unique Minnesota pastime ... ”

Source: Ambassasor