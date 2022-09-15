The National Institute for Animal Agriculture will host the 12th Annual Antibiotic Symposium in Alexandria, Virginia from November 1–3. This year’s theme for Symposium is Exploring Stewardship Sustainability and Collaboration.

This year’s program topics will include information on the latest antimicrobial stewardship and resistance research, connecting sustainability to One Health, regulation, alternatives, and consumer insights. This year includes Tom Noffsinger, DVM, industry expert in cattle handling and animal husbandry, and Michael Uetz, principal of Midan Marketing, as two of the program’s keynote speakers. Speakers and topics were selected by the Symposium’s planning committee:

Megin Nichols, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Justin Welsh, Merck Animal Health

Paul Plummer, National Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance Research & Education

Hayley Springer, Penn State University

David Bruene, Iowa Cattle Rancher, Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Heather Fowler, National Pork Board

Courtney Youngbar, ASTHO

Abraham Kulungara, ASTHO

The purpose of the inaugural Symposium in 2011 was for animal health and human health experts to share science‐based information so an honest dialogue could ensue. Today, the dialogue is just as important. The Symposium will provide opportunities for attendees to participate in panel discussions, interact with speakers, collaborate in small group sessions, and connect with leaders from animal, human, and environmental health organizations. Additionally, the program has been submitted (but is not yet approved) for 9.5 hours of continuing education credit in jurisdictions which recognize RACE approval.

To register for the 12th Annual Antibiotics Symposium and book your hotel stay at Westin Alexandria Old Town, visit AnimalAgriculture.org. Early bird rates for registration are active until September 15. For assistance, contact Morgan Young, director of cmmunications and outreach for the National Institute for Animal Agriculture at morgan.young@animalagriculture.org.