GEN Restaurant Group Inc., owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, has debuted an all-new Premium Menu that is available at GEN locations nationwide.

The new Premium Menu featuring high-quality, top-shelf proteins is available for an extra price per person or a la carte, allowing diners to choose from a wide variety of dishes including beef, pork, chicken and seafood options while being their own chef.

GEN’s all-new Premium Menu items:

Premium Marinated Long Bone Short Rib Steak.

Premium Wagyu.

Premium Marbling Center Cut Marinated Short Rib.

Al Pastor.

Pollo Asado.

Premium Cajun Shrimp.

Carne Asada.

Premium Taco Sampler (Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Cajun Shrimp).

Build Your Own K-Ramyun.

Kimchi Fried Rice & Cheese Kimchi Fried Rice.

“We always strive to improve on our guests’ dining experience, and this Premium Menu truly delivers on that commitment,” said Co-CEO David Kim. “With the new gourmet-level entrees on this new menu, you can take your GEN feast to the next level while enjoying traditional Korean and Korean-American food, as well as some non-traditional items like our new Taco Sampler ... ”

Source: GEN Restaurant Group Inc.