GEN Restaurant Group Inc., owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, has debuted an all-new Premium Menu that is available at GEN locations nationwide.
The new Premium Menu featuring high-quality, top-shelf proteins is available for an extra price per person or a la carte, allowing diners to choose from a wide variety of dishes including beef, pork, chicken and seafood options while being their own chef.
GEN’s all-new Premium Menu items:
- Premium Marinated Long Bone Short Rib Steak.
- Premium Wagyu.
- Premium Marbling Center Cut Marinated Short Rib.
- Al Pastor.
- Pollo Asado.
- Premium Cajun Shrimp.
- Carne Asada.
- Premium Taco Sampler (Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Cajun Shrimp).
- Build Your Own K-Ramyun.
- Kimchi Fried Rice & Cheese Kimchi Fried Rice.
“We always strive to improve on our guests’ dining experience, and this Premium Menu truly delivers on that commitment,” said Co-CEO David Kim. “With the new gourmet-level entrees on this new menu, you can take your GEN feast to the next level while enjoying traditional Korean and Korean-American food, as well as some non-traditional items like our new Taco Sampler ... ”
Source: GEN Restaurant Group Inc.
