TacoTime is announcing the launch of its third promotion of 2024, featuring the new Smoky Pork Crisp Burrito. This offering joins TacoTime's Crisp Burrito lineup.

The Smoky Pork Crisp Burrito features pork carnitas, cream cheese, bacon and smoky chipotle spices, all rolled into a flour tortilla. This burrito was the winning entry in the 2023 Crew Contest, submitted by a crew member from the Sherwood, Ore., TacoTime location.

"We are excited to bring the Smoky Pork Crisp Burrito to our customers," said Devon Boudreau, director of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of TacoTime. "This burrito not only showcases the culinary creativity of our team members but also offers a delicious new crisp burrito option for our guests to enjoy."

This limited-time promotion is available through Oct. 22, 2024.

Source: TacoTime