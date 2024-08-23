While HoneyBaked is most known for serving up holiday celebrations, the brand is branching out, offering a new Gameday lineup for sports gathering. Beyond the holidays, families' favorite times to gather are around sports.

"In our research, we heard from fans and hosts that they're looking for an all-in-one solution for their gameday needs – instead of spending hours visiting multiple stores to prepare," said Ryan Stein, director of brand strategy and integrated marketing for The Honey Baked Ham Co. "To meet this need, HoneyBaked has broadened its Gameday offerings with a variety of delicious options perfect for any football occasion."

This year's football menu features multiple flavors of Take & Bake sliders, sandwich platters, meals featuring smaller versions of HoneyBaked's favorites like boneless hams and turkey breasts, sweet and tangy barbecue options, and their signature bone-in half ham..

HoneyBaked's Gameday menu lineup:

New Gameday Boxes: Gameday Boxes offer everything needed on gameday in a to-go style box. Offer is only valid at participating retail locations.

New Take & Bake Pulled Pork Cuban Sliders: For a limited time only, consumers can try a twist on the classic Cuban. Take & Bake Pulled Pork Cuban Sliders feature HoneyBaked's BBQ pulled pork and Honey Baked Ham, topped with Swiss cheese, pickle chips and honey mustard on King's Hawaiian Rolls.

Sandwich Platters: Consumers can mix and match from an assortment of HoneyBaked's signature sandwiches. Minimum order of 10.

Bone-In Half Ham: HoneyBaked's gold standard, smoked for up to 24 hours and hand-crafted with its signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Spiral sliced, fully cooked and ready to serve.

Half Boneless Ham Meal: Meal includes one Half Boneless Ham, a choice of two Heat & Serve Sides and 12 King's Hawaiian Rolls.

Whole Turkey Breast Meal: Includes a whole Honey Baked Turkey Breast handcrafted with their signature sweet and crunchy glaze, a choice of two Heat & Serve Sides and 12 King's Hawaiian Rolls.

HoneyBaked is catering to the nearly 85% of sports fans across America saying they want to see ham as part of their gameday spreads.

For the second year in a row, HoneyBaked will invest in its largest nonholiday campaign. The "Gameday is a HoneyBaked Day" campaign includes TV advertising, digital video, social advertising, radio and podcast advertising, in-store POP, public relations, a tailgate tour activation, local store activations and a partnership with ESPN's Laura Rutledge, football reporter and game day host.

"Whether you're watching football at home or at the game, HoneyBaked is the perfect one-stop shop for all things gameday," said Rutledge. "As a busy mom of two, I love that HoneyBaked has a variety of delicious options that everyone will love. With HoneyBaked in your gameday playbook, you're unstoppable."

HoneyBaked's gameday offerings are available at HoneyBaked location or at honeybaked.com/gameday and are available for purchase online and pickup in store.

Source: The Honey Baked Ham Co.