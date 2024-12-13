



US beef played a prominent role in the recent grand opening of Sam’s Club’s 50th retail outlet in China. In addition to sampling and promotions during grand opening events, US beef was featured the previous day at a promotional event. To publicize the freshness of chilled US beef available at the store, the U.S. Meat Export Federation livestreamed the fabrication of a chilled US beef carcass.

USMEF partners with Sam’s Club outlets on unique promotions that introduce the freshness, quality and taste of US beef. But the training and education program USMEF conducts with Sam’s Club staff ensures consumers understand the US beef's quality attributes. In 2024, USMEF held daylong training programs for meat department staff at 11 Sam’s Club outlets.

Sam’s Club is already the largest retailer in China for chilled US beef with 50 outlets. An additional 23 stores are slated to open in the next three years.

“We work closely with Sam’s Club to help grow its profitability with U.S. beef,” said USMEF Vice President for Asia Pacific Jihae Yang. “Our training programs for Sam’s Club personnel focus on the handling, packaging, merchandising and promotion of chilled and frozen U.S. product. Our in-store promotional programs can then build on this training.”

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation