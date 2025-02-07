Seafood processors continue to focus on maximizing productivity, product safety, and sustainability. While these goals are longstanding, the tactics used to achieve them are shifting.

Greater productivity

To boost productivity, OEMs are offering more automated systems, particularly for product and package handling, palletizing and pallet handling, and horizontal forming/filling/sealing, the top three machinery categories noted in the 2024 State of the Industry report published by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Persistent labor shortages are spurring greater interest in automated systems that minimize manual interventions and offer digital connectivity and data collection functionality. The need for data is prompting standardization of data protocols, according to another report from PMMI, Data Acquisition, Sharing and Utilization. Collecting real-time data offers many advantages. When used to monitor the operation and condition of machines, this information can provide an early warning of machine failure, support predictive maintenance programs, and enhance operational efficiency.

Unfortunately, there are barriers to implementation, including difficulties in transitioning from manual to automated data capture and accurately capturing data, challenges associated with data standardization and aggregation, high costs, and lack of skilled data technicians and financial and IT resources.

Plus, it can be difficult to determine where to begin the data collection journey. The Data Acquisition, Sharing and Utilization report suggests starting with overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and focusing on three machine parameters — status, speed, and output. Seafood processors seeking improved OEE have another resource to tap: three work products from PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network, OEE Guidelines, OEE Benefits Calculator, and OEE Starter Tool.

The Data Acquisition, Sharing and Utilization report also recommends fostering a data-first culture, implementing data collection and utilization gradually, standardizing on a common protocol for digital connectivity, and upgrading legacy equipment with sensors and programmable logic controllers. The report concludes, “By standardizing and scaling data processes, companies can enhance efficiency and reduce machine downtime. Success lies not only in deploying advanced technologies but also in creating a culture throughout the company that values data as a strategic asset and understands how it is being captured and utilized.”

Enhanced product safety

With product safety and quality always top-of-mind, inspection and testing equipment draws strong interest. These concerns and an uptick in food and beverage recalls encourage seafood processors to specify machines with clean-in-place (CIP) functionality and a minimum of touchpoints. If CIP designs aren’t practical, clean-out-of-place tooling should be easy to manage to prevent contamination and minimize productivity-sapping downtime. According to PMMI’s State of the Industry report, there also is a growing demand for automatic systems that can document cleaning times and temperatures. Such systems confirm compliance and can deliver an early warning of deviations that could result in a recall.

More sustainable

Sustainability goals now tend to focus on reduction in carbon footprint via material transitions and equipment that consumes fewer resources. Transitions include the use of less plastic packaging and a shift away from foam and multi-material substrates to materials that are recyclable, source-reduced, reusable, and/or compostable or possess recycled, renewable, or bio-based content. The PMMI Material Transitioning Dashboard provides insight into what materials are being used in 44 industry categories, the top 10 materials being phased out, and what replacements will be most in demand during the next three to five years. The fully customizable tool enables users to tailor the data to their industry and business.

Seafood processors working to meet productivity, product safety, and sustainability goals have a new resource, the inaugural PACK EXPO Southeast, March 10–12, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, a manufacturing hub for the region and easily accessible destination. With 450 exhibitors spread over 110,000 net square feet, seafood processors will be able to explore new technologies, find new packaging materials, meet key partners, observe equipment in action, and compare multiple machinery options.

With opportunities for innovation, education, and connection, the debut event is packed with sustainable solutions such as mono-material design and reusable options, expert-led sessions on industry trends, and presentation of cutting-edge technologies such as automation, robots and cobots, AI, augmented reality, virtual reality, and predictive maintenance, as well as innovations for anticounterfeiting, smart packaging, e-commerce, food safety, and cold-chain packaging.

Discover the future of packaging and processing at the new PACK EXPO Southeast, the most comprehensive show in the region offering crossover solutions for today’s biggest packaging and processing challenges. Registration is $30 through Feb. 14, after which the price increases to $130. For more information and to register online, visit packexposoutheast.com.