Tri-Union Seafoods is voluntarily recalling select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B and Trader Joe's brand names. This voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution following the notification from its supplier that the "easy open" pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak or be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention. No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported, and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

The impacted products were distributed to retail stores:

H-E-B label - Texas

Trader Joe's label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin

Genova 7-ounce - Costco in Florida and Georgia

Genova 5-ounce - Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas

Van Camp's label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

Recalled products include specific can codes and best-if-used-by dates indicated on the bottom of the cans.

Individuals who have a recalled tuna can can return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171 if they have any questions or to request replacement product.

This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect.

Source: Tri-Union Seafoods