The research into Lima’s wet markets aims to build on a US Meat Export Federation campaign to promote nutrient-rich US red meat products for children and elderly in Peru.

Although Peru’s modern retail sector is expanding, much of the meat consumed in the country is purchased in traditional wet markets. An estimated 70% of animal proteins bought and sold in Lima are distributed through 1,122 wet markets, according to the National Statistics Institute of Peru. To better understand how US beef and pork reach consumers in Peru’s largest market, USMEF researched and studied a select group of wet markets in Lima.

“We have been stressing the importance of high-quality animal proteins as part of a healthy diet for children and the elderly,” said USMEF South America Representative Jessica Julca. More than 40% of children under the age of three in Peru suffer from anemia, Julca said. “We are working to raise awareness and have been promoting specific US red meat items as high-nutrient, high-value protein options.”

Julca believes there are opportunities to expand the range of US beef and pork products in Lima’s wet markets and commissioned ground-level research in 2024 to determine which US red meat products are available and how they are identified, merchandised and promoted. USMEF visited 10 representative wet markets in Lima in early 2024 and documented the red meat products sold in the stalls of each wet market. Researchers returned in the fall to document changes in the number of stalls that sold US red meat and the products they sold.

US beef variety meat items distributed through Lima’s wet markets include liver, tripe and feet. Import statistics from Trade Data Monitor show that 5,067 metric tons of US beef variety meats, valued at $11.8 million, were imported from January through October 2024, a 5% increase by volume and 22% increase in value year over year. Trade Data Monitor also shows that 1,594 metric tons of US pork loin, ham and belly, valued at $4.15 million, were imported from January through October 2024. A small percentage is sold through modern retail outlets, while the majority of US pork is sold through wet markets.

Through the research, USMEF also sought to identify additional US red meat products that may have demand.

“Naturally, the US cuts and variety meat items sold through the wet markets are price sensitive, but we believe there are opportunities for other products in this sector, including US beef hearts,” said Julca. “Peru primarily imports beef hearts from Brazil and Argentina. But many stall owners who had previously bought US beef hearts expressed interest in purchasing them again because of the larger size and greater tenderness of the US product.”

Funding support for the research project was provided by the Texas Beef Council, Beef Checkoff Program and National Pork Board.

Source: US Meat Export Federation