More and more pizza establishments are incorporating hot honey into their menus and offerings. Global food company Hormel Foods took notice of this increasingly popular trend, and the company's foodservice team took it from there with the development of Fontanini Hot Honey Sliced Sausage, which debuts later in March 2025 at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

"When people see Hormel Foods at Pizza Expo, they expect us to bring it, and that's exactly what we're doing with Hot Honey Sliced Sausage," said Logan Kumm, associate foodservice brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Pizza Expo is such an exciting time of year for the Fontanini brand, especially when we're able to showcase our status as an industry leader with new products that are innovative and on-trend. This year, we're rolling out yet another bona fide winner."

Hot honey has emerged as the fastest growing ingredient on pizza, and the makers of the Fontanini brand are responding in kind with a product that marries the spicy sweetness of hot honey with Fontanini hand-crafted sausage.

"Hot honey has been exploding in the pizza space," said Patty Riedl, director of foodservice marketing at Hormel Foods. "We're really excited to jump on this trend and be able to offer a solution that captures the hot-honey craze in product form and delivers the flavor that operators are seeking."

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.