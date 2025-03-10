Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's is adding several popular menu items to its permanent lineup. The move comes in response to customer sentiment and strong demand for the return of previously limited-time offerings.

Back by popular demand:

Grilled Cheese Steakburger: A mashup of two classics, this offering features two steakburger patties, two slices each of American and Swiss cheese, Texas toast, crispy bacon and a savory tomato spread that's like dipping a grilled cheese in tomato soup.

Prime Rib Steakburger: Thinly sliced prime rib is stacked on two steakburger patties with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions and sauteed portobello mushrooms on a toasted bun with garlic aioli.

Tots: Crispy tots pre-seasoned with Freddy's Fry Seasoning. Available in kids, regular or large sizes.

"These menu additions reflect our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving tastes of our guests," said Erin Walter, CMO of Freddy's. "By making these fan favorites permanent fixtures on our menu, we're ensuring that our guests can enjoy their preferred items year-round while also providing our franchisees with exciting new offerings to drive sales and guest loyalty."

Freddy's Grilled Cheese Steakburger and Prime Rib Steakburger were the brand's best-performing limited-time burger offers, receiving an abundance of comments from guests who wanted to see the items returned to the menu. The decision to add these items permanently not only caters to guest preferences but also supports Freddy's franchise network. By incorporating these popular, high-demand items into the core menu, early indicators show franchisees can expect increased traffic and higher average transaction values.

"Our focus on menu innovation is a key component of our traffic-driving strategy," Chris Dull, CEO of Freddy's. "By continually refreshing our menu with popular items, we're helping our franchisees stay competitive in the fast-casual market and attract new guests to their locations."

This menu expansion follows a period of significant growth for Freddy's, which now features over 550 locations across 36 states. The brand continues to seek franchise partners in various markets across the United States.

Source: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers