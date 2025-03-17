Cimpl's Meats shutters beef harvest operations

Due to the current unprecedented cattle cycle and long-term industry changes, American Foods Group is ceasing harvest operations at the Cimpl's facility in Yankton, S.D. The final day of harvest operations was March 15, 2025.

"Today, we made the tough decision to idle harvest operations at our Cimpl's facility, affecting over 250 employees. We recognize the profound impact this has on our team members, their families, and the community. Our top priority is supporting those affected during this transition. This week, team members from our other locations are on-site to provide guidance and discuss relocation opportunities. In addition to offering affected employees opportunities at other AFG facilities, we plan to provide continued pay and benefits during the transition. We are committed to standing by our employees and doing everything we can to assist them through this challenging time," said Louie Kohlbeck, president of American Foods Group's Fresh Meats Division.

All other American Foods Group facilities will remain operational, and customers' supply chains will not be interrupted. Cattle procurement will also continue without disruption, as the AFG team will accept and divert cattle to other locations.

The Cimpl's facility was purchased by the Rosen Meat Group in 1988, which acquired American Foods Group in 2005. "We take these types of decisions seriously, and this decision was not made lightly. We appreciate the hard work of our Yankton employees and thank them for their cooperation and understanding," Kohlbeck said.

American Foods Group is a family-owned beef processing company based in the US and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisc., with operations throughout the Midwest.

Source: American Foods Group