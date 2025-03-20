Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsBeefChickenBurgers

McDonald's partners with Minecraft on meals and collectibles

McDonald's offers limited-edition Minecraft-themed meals and sauce.

By Industry News
McDonald's 'A Minecraft Movie' Meal and Happy Meal

Courtesy of McDonald's

March 20, 2025

McDonald's is introducing a new meal and Happy Meal in partnership with "A Minecraft Movie." Starting April 1, 2025, McDonald's customers can order either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets plus medium fries and a drink, and a limited-edition collectible. Customers can also order the Nether Flame Sauce, a limited-edition hot sauce inspired by The Nether from Minecraft, featuring crushed red pepper and cayenne balanced with garlic and sweetness.

"A Minecraft Movie” Meal features one of six collectibles inspired by some of McDonald's characters and menu items, and popular “A Minecraft Movie” treasures. Collectibles include the Big Mac Crystal, Birdie Wings, Fry Helmet, Grimace Egg, Soda Potion and Zombie Hamburglar.

The "A Minecraft Movie" Happy Meal features one of 12 film-inspired figurines or Block World Toys.

"When approaching any partnership, we look for the authentic role our brand can play in it. McDonald's fans had already created a presence in the Minecraft game long before the opportunity to partner with the new film," said Jennifer Healan, McDonald's VP, US marketing, brand, content and culture. "So, we built upon what they started and created a totally immersive experience, custom ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Meals in our restaurants, and collectibles that unlock unique in-game features. What's special about this campaign is that every component will feel recognizable to both fan bases— a true merging of the McDonald's and Minecraft universes."

Source: McDonald's

KEYWORDS: fast foods limited-time-only McDonald's movie partnership

