FABI awards honor value-added protein products

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is announcing the 39 recipients of the 2025 Food and Beverage Awards. This year’s selected FABI Favorites products reflect growing trends in globally inspired flavors, clean-label ingredients, plant-based alternatives and convenience-driven solutions that can simplify kitchen operations. These products will be at the National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 17–20, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“The FABI Awards put the spotlight on products shaping today’s menus and consumer experiences,” said Tom Cindric, president of exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice. “This year’s selections demonstrate how suppliers are creatively responding to key operator needs—menu versatility, sustainable sourcing, and products that resonate with consumers. Attendees can count on the Show as their source for discovering standout solutions and uncovering the products and trends they’ll bring back to their businesses.”

The FABI Awards are selected by an independent panel of judges. These experts evaluate submissions based on taste, operational impact, profitability potential, consumer appeal and the ability to address real-world challenges for operators.

“One of my favorite things about working in the culinary space is the constant evolution of our industry,” said Becky Davis, director of culinary innovation at The Wendy’s Co. and 2025 FABI judge. “My time as a judge for the 2025 FABI Awards has only solidified my belief that working with quality food and beverage products is the key to enhancing the guest experience and overall restaurant efficiency. The 2025 awardees push the boundaries and improve on traditional flavors, taking familiar favorites to new levels and I think that foodie fans are going to agree.”

One FABI Favorite for 2025 is the 50CUT Bratwurst Sausage by Mush Foods US Inc., a milk-fed pork and mushroom roots blend crafted for use in ground beef, pork, and poultry dishes, boosting umami flavor, nutrition and yield while reducing environmental impact. Another FABI Favorite for 2025 is the Plant-based Jalapeno and Cheese Stuffed Chicken Meatballs by No Meat Factory, a clean-label Jalapeno and cheese-filled chicken ball. This product was developed for ease of use at restaurants, as it comes ready to cook.

More FABI awardees for 2025:

Wagyu Beef Patties – Guinness Flavored by 2 Pint Provisions blends a Wagyu beef burger with the flavors of Guinness stout to enhance the beef's natural richness.

Golden Tiger Kimchi Chicken Potstickers by Ajinomoto Foods North America features chicken, cabbage, kimchi and green onion in a red chili wrapper.

Posada Birria Cruncheros by Ajinomoto Foods North America features shredded beef seasoned with cumin, cinnamon, clove, bay leaf and other spices, dipped in a savory batter for a new take on the dish from Jalisco, Mexico.

Sushi Spring Roll California Style by Amoy Asian Foods North America is hand assembled in a spring roll and seaweed wrapper. The frozen sushi roll is filled with traditional imitation crab, avocado, carrot and seasoned rice.

Wild Ahi Tuna Shoyu Retail Poke Kit by Annasea features clean ingredients with 56 grams of protein per eight ounces of fish.

Wild Ahi Tuna Wasabi Bulk Poke Kit by Annasea features clean ingredients with 56 grams of protein per eight ounces of fish.

bibigo Gochujang Hot & Sweet Sauce by CJ Schwan's Co. features traditional Korean gochujang hot pepper paste and is available in three different packaging formats.

bibigo Chicken and Vegetable steamed dumplings by CJ Schwan's Co. are now available in a convenient foodservice format.

by CJ Schwan's Co. are now available in a convenient foodservice format. MINH(R) 3.0-ounce Breakfast Egg Roll by CJ Schwan's Co. features a filling of bacon, eggs, cheese and potatoes.

A1 Steakhouse Butter by Epicurean Butter combines the flavor of A1 Steak Sauce with butter and herbs and is offered in various foodservice formats.

Worthington Vegan Pepperoni Slices by Heritage Health Food, a plant-based alternative with 15 grams of protein per serving and a shelf life of 18 months frozen or 16 weeks refrigerated.

MyBacon by MyForest Foods is a meatless bacon made from organic oyster mushroom mycelium protein free from allergens and artificial additives.

Nitrogen Infused Chopped Garlic by Nate's Fine Foods features liquid nitrogen to reduce pungent flavor, delivering a balanced taste that preserves culinary benefits.

Seaweed-ish Kelp Meatballs by North Coast Seafoods is the world’s only plant-based product of this kind, made with kelp – a renewable, zero-input sea vegetable that is free from all major allergens and gluten.

Pineapple Pepper Sauce by Querendona combines ripe pineapple with pepper and cayenne.

Gochu Sauce by Seoulfully Sauce is a slowly-fermented Korean sauce that offers spicy and sweet profiles through traditional Korean red chili pepper.

Smoky Sauce by Seoulfully Sauce is a traditionally-fermented Korean sauce combining smoked paprika with red chili powder.

combining smoked paprika with red chili powder. Tajin Twist by Tajin International Corp is a sweet and spicy blend for snacks.

Source: Informa Connect