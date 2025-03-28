Hormel unveils 2025 pizza ingredient trends

Straight from the 2025 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Hormel Foods is offering its take on the pizza industry's hottest trends.

Logan Kumm and Daniel Moore, both foodservice brand managers at Hormel Foods, have identified the five key pizza trends to watch for in the coming months and beyond:

Heat is turning up in bold, new ways on pizza. "More and more establishments these days are adding an extra kick to their pies," Kumm said. "We're seeing a lot of drive among Gen-Z and Millennials who are really liking those spicy flavors." These additions bring layers of flavor and intrigue to every slice.

Hot honey is buzzing louder than ever, and it's no passing fad. "It's the ultimate balance of sweet and heat," Kumm said. This flavor clash is sparking obsession and turning ordinary slices into something unforgettable. It's even presenting itself in product form. "We were thrilled to introduce FONTANINI Hot Honey Sliced Sausage at Pizza Expo this week," Kumm said. "Hot honey is a trend that's been around for a while, and we just knew we had to be a part of it, because it's not going away."

Pizza's regional renaissance is in full swing, with varieties like Detroit-style, "Grandma" style and tavern pies entering the spotlight. "These aren't just recipes, they're stories," Moore said. Detroit-style pizza, with its thick, caramelized edges, is a canvas for toppings of all forms and flavors. Grandma-style pizza channels old-school New York vibes — thin, crispy and cut into squares. Tavern-style, the Midwest's thin, crunchy offering, is another increasingly popular style. "Pizza lovers are exploring these regional varieties more than ever before," Moore said.

Mortadella is having a moment in the pizza scene, inspired in part by Anthony Bourdain's famous five-ingredient sandwich. Moore said, "As fine dining chefs started picking up on this trend, everyone decided, 'Hey, mortadella is pretty good. Let's use it on pizza, too.'"

Pizza is getting cozy with comfort-food classics. Hearty and familiar mashups are making pizza a comfort zone. "Nostalgia is really big nowadays," Moore said. "We see it in pop culture. There's a yearning for that kind of nostalgia right now, and that's where these comfort foods are really coming into play, and that certainly includes pizza."

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.