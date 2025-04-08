StarKist launches nostalgia-fueled tuna campaign

Tuna brand StarKist Co. is launching a new campaign called StarKist – The First Name in Tuna, celebrating the original "Sorry Charlie" phrase.

In the classic advertisements originating in 1961, Charlie the Tuna hoped to be chosen for StarKist tuna, only to be humorously rejected with the now-famous response, Sorry Charlie.

StarKist – The First Name in Tuna campaign







"Bringing back Sorry Charlie isn't just about nostalgia, it's a bold reminder of StarKist's legacy and our leadership in delivering delicious, on-the-go protein products," said Michael Merritt Jr., head of marketing at StarKist. "Charlie the Tuna has been a beloved icon for generations, and his return in The First Name in Tuna campaign is a playful and memorable way to connect with today's consumers. With more people looking to add protein to their diets, we're reinforcing that StarKist offers over 40 flavorful pouch varieties making it easier than ever to enjoy high-quality protein anytime, anywhere."

Now, more than 60 years later, StarKist is reintroducing Charlie with a twist. This time, he's not just seeking approval; he's pitching new ideas to StarKist executives, reflecting the creativity and energy of a new generation. Still, some things never change, and Charlie is met with the response, "Sorry Charlie," proving that while trends evolve, StarKist's dedication to tuna remains the same.

Developed in partnership with StarKist's creative agency, quench, a full-service food and beverage brand marketing agency, the campaign blends humor and nostalgia, featuring Charlie the Tuna presenting topical and well-intentioned ideas. The first ad, The Perfect Catch, launched in January 2025 with a spin on today's most popular dating shows, as Charlie suggests a matchmaking-style campaign to help consumers find their "one true flavor."

Two additional ads will roll out in April and May 2025, showcasing Charlie's forward-thinking ideas, including a virtual tuna assistant and a futuristic drone delivery service. Each spot highlights StarKist's lineup of single-serve tuna pouch offerings.

StarKist single-serve tuna pouch offerings. Photo credit: StarKist Co.







"Charlie the Tuna is one of the most recognizable brand mascots in history so bringing him back in a fresh way was an exciting challenge," said Peter Harris, executive creative director at quench. "With The First Name in Tuna campaign, we wanted to blend humor, nostalgia, and contemporary storytelling to reintroduce Charlie to a new generation while staying true to the brand's legacy. The result is a campaign that's both entertaining and a testament to StarKist's commitment to quality and innovation."

The First Name in Tuna campaign rolls out nationally throughout 2025. Each of the three ads includes 15-second ad spots, and shorter cuts that will appear across conneted TV, online video, paid social and other digital channels.

Source: StarKist Co.