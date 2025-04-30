PIC receives FDA OK for technology used to breed PRRS-resistant pigs

The US Food and Drug Administration announced on April 30, 2025 it has granted approval to PIC for the gene edit used in its PRRS-resistant pig, determining that the technology is safe and effective.

This is a landmark approval, as PIC becomes among the first companies to gain approval for gene editing in commercial livestock in the US.

“We have spent years conducting extensive research, validating our findings and working with the FDA to gain approval,” said Matt Culbertson, PIC’s chief operating officer. “Today marks a major milestone for consumers, farmers and the entire pork industry who have desperately hoped for a solution to PRRS.”

The FDA-approved gene edit will be used to breed PIC’s PRRS-resistant pigs, which are resistant to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS), one of the most devastating global swine diseases.

PRRS causes needless suffering and premature death for pigs, negatively impacts animal welfare, exacerbates the need for antibiotics and increases the environmental impact of raising pigs.

“Addressing PRRS can allow us to improve animal welfare and reduce the environmental impact of raising pigs,” said Banks Baker, global director of product sustainability. “Recent research indicates that PRRS increases the need for antibiotics by more than 200%. Plus, a recent ISO-conformant lifecycle assessment found that eliminating PRRS could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5% in the U.S.”

While the disease-resistant technology is new, pork from PRRS-resistant pigs is no different than the pork consumers already know and love, except for resistance to the infection caused by the PRRS virus. This was confirmed by a recent study which reviewed 97 meat quality and composition data points.

Colombia and Brazil have already issued positive determinations for the technology used in PRRS-resistant pigs, meaning those countries will regulate them the same as any other pigs.

“We are committed to the responsible and intentional introduction of the PRRS-resistant pig around the globe. Gaining FDA approval for the technology is an important step in this process, and we are working with additional countries to gain regulatory approval and protect global trade prior to initiating sales and delivery,” said Culbertson.

FDA approval does not automatically trigger commercialization in the US.

Source: PIC