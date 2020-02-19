Budweiser BBQ Collection brings more for your (taste) buds

Coleman Natural Foods is expanding the Budweiser BBQ collection with the introduction of a Spicy BBQ Pulled Pork and Beer & Cheese Bratwurst flavor this spring. The two new items join the heat & eat roster of fully-cooked pulled pork and bratwurst infused with real Budweiser lager beer taste that was introduced in spring 2019. As with all Coleman Natural products the lineup is sourced from farms that are 100% Crate Free, and never use antibiotics or growth hormones.

The new package design for the pulled pork will allow for better placement and easier shelf stocking, so retailers can effectively merchandise the well-known Budweiser brand on the shelf. The full Budweiser BBQ Collection features refreshed packaging and visuals that more quickly draw the shopper's eye. Products include:

14-oz Pulled Pork with Classic BBQ Sauce

14-oz Pulled Pork with Spicy BBQ Sauce

12-oz Classic Beer Bratwurst

12-oz Jalapeño Cheddar Beer Bratwurst

12-oz Beer & Cheese Bratwurst

See the new collection on display at the Annual Meat Conference in Nashville - Coleman Natural booth #223

Learn more at bit.ly/BudBBQ20 and contact info@colemannatural.com for specifications and pricing.

Source: Coleman Natural Foods