Perdue Farms creates video series to salute frontline hero associates who are keeping America fed

June 3, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / Perdue Farms
To salute the frontline heroes who are keeping America fed, Perdue Farms (@perduefarms) has created a series of videos featuring their associates sharing what motivates them to come to work every day during the COVID-19 pandemic. The videos will be featured on the company’s social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn & Twitter) throughout May & June, and on the company’s website, corporate.perduefarms.com

Source: Perdue Farms

