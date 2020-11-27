Smithfield Foods Inc. provided an update on its succession progress following its announcement last month that Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer (CEO), would retire from the company and Dennis Organ, chief operating officer, U.S. operations, would succeed him. Transition activities are moving forward approximately one month ahead of schedule, facilitated by the close working relationship and shared strategies of Sullivan and Organ.

Organ has moved swiftly to install a new leadership team and assume the responsibilities of the office. Accordingly, the board has determined that Organ will assume the position of president and CEO, effective Nov. 27, 2020. Sullivan intends to spend the balance of his time as an advisor to Organ, advocating for vaccine prioritization and visiting with the company’s heroic and essential frontline workers in its facilities across the country. Sullivan will remain an employee of Smithfield through Jan. 3, 2021.

Source: Smithfield Foods