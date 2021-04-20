Independent Processors,

The American Association of Meat Processors is looking forward to a great convention and trade show in Oklahoma City, July 15-17, 2021, and would like to extend an invitation to all of you to join us there.

We all know what the last year has been like and the impact it has had on our industry and our businesses. Independent processors rose to the challenge to meet the demand of consumers during a global pandemic and unprecedented shortages.

As we look to put the pandemic and 2020 in the rearview mirror, we look forward to coming together as processors and suppliers in OKC and celebrate a job well done. We have a great event planned with social gatherings, relevant seminars, a great trade show, and the American Cured Meat Championships (ACMC). Come and join us for your favorite beverage and a chance to meet new friends and share ideas about the industry we all love.

If you belong to another national meat trade organization, we are pleased to offer the AAMP member registration rate. Please contact our office for more details at 717-367-1168.

Convention Highlights:

Pre-convention bus tour to AAMP member plants in Oklahoma

American Cured Meat Championships (ACMC) competition

Various educational sessions and demonstrations

An expansive trade show featuring the latest and greatest technologies and services from industry suppliers

Social and networking events

And more!



