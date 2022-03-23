The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show has announced the 2022 recipients of the Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards, which recognize companies for developing extraordinary food and beverage products that are leading the way in new tastes, flavor profiles, creativity, and their potential to boost sales. Each award recipient and their product will be highlighted throughout the exhibit halls at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Restaurant, taking place May 21–24, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“FABI Awardees never disappoint when it comes to creativity, inventiveness, and of course—taste!” said Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions. “No matter your role in foodservice, you can find inspiration in these products. Whether it be optimizing your menu with more plant-based options, exploring flavors from other countries or seeing how classic brands are reimagining flavors, these products answer the question “what’s next for foodservice?’ We can’t wait to have our community back together in two short months to taste these revolutionary new products in person!”

Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations. The award recipients are selected for their exciting new tastes, uniqueness in the market, appeal to the operator community, creative approach to operator challenges, or introduction of new opportunities and profit potential.

The 2022 FABI Award recipients are :

The Better Fish® Skinless Barramundi 4 oz IQF Portion

Australis Aquaculture

The Better Fish® Barramundi 4 oz skinless portion by Australis Aquaculture eliminates prep, waste, and uncertainty in any foodservice operator’s seafood program. All The Better Fish® products are Fair Trade certified, sustainably ocean farmed, humanely harvested and individually quick frozen within hours of harvest.





Beyond Pepperoni

Beyond Meat

Beyond Pepperoni tastes like the classic pizza topping you know and love but is made from simple, plant-based ingredients. With perfectly crisped edges and a mouthwatering savory flavor, Beyond Pepperoni is crafted to perfection with the added benefits of plant-based ingredients including no GMOs, no soy and no gluten!

Plant-based Salmon Burger

Good Catch

These plant-based salmon burgers bring you the best part of salmon — its delicate, mild-yet-rich flavor — without any of the downside. Each juicy burger has a touch of citrus to round out its flavor story. Serve with a side of fresh veggies or fries with a squeeze of fresh lime. Enjoy!

Impossible™ Meatballs Made From Plants

Impossible Foods

Impossible™ Meatballs are one of the newest products from Impossible Foods, made with a custom mix of the award-winning Impossible™ Burger and Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants, and a savory homestyle seasoning blend. They’re delicious, nutritious, sustainable, and work perfectly in every classic meatball recipe — from spaghetti to meatball subs.

TiNDLE

TiNDLE

Created by food startup Next Gen Foods, TiNDLE is a delicious chicken made from plants which offers the aroma, taste, and texture of chicken! Crafted with chefs in mind, TiNDLE is versatile and easy-to-work-with in a range of cuisines – plus is a good source of protein and fiber. It is also free from antibiotics, hormones, cholesterol, GMO ingredients.

Hillshire Farm® All Natural Fully Cooked Pork Chorizo Crumbles

Tyson Foods Inc

Hillshire Farm® All Natural Fully Cooked Pork Chorizo Crumbles are minimally processed, have no artificial ingredients and deliver authentic flavor, appearance, texture and superior quality.

Tyson® Chicken n' Waffle Sandwiches

Tyson Foods Inc

Tyson® Chicken n’ Waffle Sandwiches feature a homestyle or spicy breaded chicken breast nestled between two, sweet, sugar-topped Belgian-style waffles. Each sandwich is individually butcher-wrapped for heating in the microwave and holding in warmers for up to 4 hours.





The 2022 Show will provide several opportunities for attendees to learn more about the FABI Award recipients, including many from 2020 and 2021, during onsite tasting sessions. The Show will hold a session titled “Breaking New Ground in Food and Beverage,” taking place Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. Here, FABI judges will discuss how food and beverage innovations are leading to major shifts within the industry. FABI Award recipients will also be featured on The Show To Go, a cost-free digital marketplace where the industry can connect directly with the suppliers to learn more about each of these innovative flavors.

The National Restaurant Association Show is the premier event to learn about foodservice technology innovations, unique ingredients, and emerging trends in the restaurant industry. It brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event. For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com. Connect with the Show online on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.