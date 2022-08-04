The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will be promoting steakhouses and restaurants throughout the state during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers produce a high-quality protein for consumers and the SDBIC encourages rallygoers to eat beef while they travel through South Dakota.

During the month of June, the public nominated 26 locations for being a favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three locations will be featured throughout the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Additionally, the top three locations were visited by Celebrity Chef Justin Warner. South Dakota Beef Farmers and Ranchers joined Warner at the top three locations to determine the 2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Champion.

The 2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak top three nominees are:

Mad Mary’s Steakhouse and Saloon – Flandreau, South Dakota

Cattleman’s Club Steakhouse – Pierre, South Dakota

Alpine Inn and Restaurant – Hill City, South Dakota

All 26 locations are currently vying for the "People's Choice" award. The SDBIC encourages the public to stop by any of the participating locations through August 11 to help select the 2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak People's Choice winner. Consumers voting online for their favorite steak location will have an opportunity to win Beef Bucks from the SDBIC.

The champion will be announced August 12 on the Harley Davison Rally Stage in Sturgis during the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Burger Battle competition starting at 1:30 pm MT.

Learn more about the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak promotion here.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit sdbeef.org and MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org.

Source: South Dakota Beef Industry Council