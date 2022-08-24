The Animal Agriculture Alliance hosted its 2022 Stakeholders Summit, themed “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here,” May 11–12 in Kansas City, MO and attracted a diverse audience of over 385 in-person and virtual attendees. After being exclusively available to Summit attendees, select recorded sessions from the in-person event and the Pre-Summit webinar series are now available to the public on YouTube. For an overview of insights and quotes shared at the event, check out the highlights report. Session topics include:
- Be Informed: Current Trends in Animal Welfare and Responsible Antibiotic Use
- Sustainability: Where Are We Going and How Can We All Help Get There?
- Can Animal Agriculture Come Together to Save the Planet?
- Changing of the [Cattle]Guard: How Advocates Can Adapt to Be Effective
- Now What? Moving Forward with “Mindset Relationship”
Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance