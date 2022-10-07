CuliNEX, the country’s top clean label food product and plant-based formulation consultancy, announces Jenny Holman has joined the team as a new Project Manager. Holman will immediately immerse herself in client projects, launching in with her new colleagues to lead and execute clean label innovations for clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome food industry veteran and product development specialist Jenny Holman to our team of Culinologists,” said Brittany Kovacevic, director of project management, CuliNEX. “Jenny has an exceptional career in plant-based food product development, bringing a wealth of knowledge and 30 years of experience that will further strengthen our team. Her curious nature, teamwork and collaboration, and passion for delivering clean label innovations all make Jenny a wonderful addition to CuliNEX.”

As project manager, Holman will direct projects and activities, ensuring client objectives are captured and communicated, mobilizing team resources to deliver on time and on budget. Her deep experience in the product development process will contribute to overall client support, and her innovative ideas and proficiency in plant-based applications will ensure projects succeed from conception to commercialization.

“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to join CuliNEX and to be a part of an amazing culture of like-minded food innovators,” said Jenny Holman, project manager, CuliNEX. “The breadth of product categories we serve in the clean label industry and the exciting work ahead supporting plant-based innovation fit so well with the experiences I have had in my career. I am thrilled to be part of this team.”

Holman joins CuliNEX after providing independent consultancy services to her clients. Prior to that, she founded and led NUCulture Foods LLC, a company that produces dairy-free cultured cashew spreads. During her career, she also served as a product development specialist for Sweet Earth Foods where she created Benevolent Bacon and Tofurky where she developed their plant-based franks, re-engineered their sausage and deli-slices and helped rework a full Thanksgiving feast with a plant-based “turkey” roast and stuffing.

Jenny Holman earned a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology from Oregon State University and found a passion for sensory evaluation after capturing an individual second medal in the nation at the Collegiate National Dairy Products Evaluation Contest during her tenure.

Click here to find out more about Jenny Holman. To learn more about the latest culinary innovations and product development services provided by CuliNEX for a vast and growing array of food industry brands, please visit their newly launched website: www.culinex.biz

Source: CuliNEX