The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is informing the public that it withdrew the select agent regulatory exclusions for two African swine fever virus strains, ASFV-G-ΔMGF and ASFV-G-Δ9GL/ΔMGF on January 7, 2022. APHIS previously notified all entities known to have the strains of the decision.

APHIS determined these virus strains pose a severe threat to animal health based on new information. Possession, use, and transfer of these strains must now comply with APHIS’ select agent and toxin regulations.

The Agricultural Bioterrorism Protection Act of 2002 (7 U.S.C. 8401) provides for the regulation of certain biological agents and toxins that have the potential to pose a severe threat to animal and plant health, or to animal and plant products. APHIS has the primary responsibility for implementing the provisions of the Agricultural Bioterrorism Protection Act of 2002.

To view this notice, go to https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/10/27/2022-23446/notice-of-withdrawal-of-select-agent-regulatory-exclusions-for-two-strains-of-african-swine-fever.

Source: USDA's APHIS