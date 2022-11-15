Food & Drink Resources (FDR), a Colorado-based culinary research and development agency, announced that Carmen Morgan joined the company as senior director of business development on Oct. 24. She will manage all of FDR’s food and beverage manufacturing partner relationships from her Dallas office and the agency’s Denver test kitchen and consumer research facility.

Morgan has more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, having most recently worked for Dave & Buster’s as the senior manager, culinary & beverage R&D for 15 years. Throughout her career, Morgan worked at all-sized restaurant brands ranging from smaller family-owned concepts to multi-unit national brands such as Brinker International holding a variety of positions including national account manager for restaurant chains.

“We are delighted to have Carmen on the FDR chef team,” FDR co-founder Richard Keys said. “She is a long-time colleague of ours and we know that our manufacturing partners will be in good hands as she shepherds them through the FDR funnel, covering everything from setting up initial relationships to ensuring product sales and sourcing runs smooth.”

Source: Food & Drink Resources



