The National Turkey Federation (NTF) will host a press conference, including a livestream, at the Willard InterContinental to welcome two North Carolina turkeys to the nation’s capital. NTF Chairman Ronnie Parker will provide remarks as the prospective National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate make their debut. This press conference will be held the day prior to the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. In 2022, NTF is celebrating 75 years of this American Thanksgiving tradition, which dates back to 1947 with President Harry Truman.

Who: NTF Chairman Ronnie Parker, the prospective National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate and special guests

When: Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. Eastern

Where: Crystal Ballroom, Willard InterContinental, 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW or watch by livestream at https://youtu.be/YcN_eG1PLKM

RSVP: RSVPs are requested. To RSVP for in-person attendance or request additional background, please contact bbreeding@turkeyfed.org; one-on-one interviews may be available upon request.

Note: This event is for media only and is not open to the public

About the turkeys: The 2022 National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate were raised by 2022 NTF Chairman Ronnie Parker near Monroe, N.C. Parker serves as general manager of Circle S Ranch and is a 44-year veteran of the turkey industry. The turkeys will retire to NC State in Raleigh, N.C., following their time in Washington, D.C.

Source: National Turkey Federation